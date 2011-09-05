Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allan has scored an average of almost two goals a game so far this season

Guernsey FC are now three points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One after thrashing previously unbeaten Worcester Park.

Ross Allan scored his third hat-trick of the season - taking his goal tally to 13 in seven games - after Dave Rihoy had opened the scoring.

Rihoy then concluded their scoring with the fifth after half time.

But Guernsey were left to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men after Craig Young was taken off injured.

"We got out of the blocks really well, we were quick, we were very aggressive and we got a goal early which settled us right down," assistant manager Colin Fallaize told BBC Guernsey.