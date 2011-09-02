Plymouth Argyle paid part of wages to avert strike
-
- From the section Football
Plymouth will play Burton Albion on Saturday after Argyle's players were paid 40% of their September salary.
Squad members had threatened to strike in protest about money owed to them.
"The money has been paid direct into their bank accounts today," a statement from the administrators said.
Skipper Carl Fletcher said: "The worrying thing from our point of view is why did it have to take us to come out and say what we said yesterday to stump up some money?"
Fletcher continued: "Surely the players and staff should be one of their priorities and it shouldn't have to take the threat of not playing for them to do that.
"They're taking advantage of our professionalism and our desire to keep the club going," Fletcher said.
Manager Peter Reid said he was now looking forward to matters on the pitch.
"The lads aren't happy but they've gone along with a deferral with the administrator so I'm going to put the strongest side I can out.
"It wouldn't surprise me if they get a result at Burton."
Some players have not been paid in full by the club, which is in administration, since December last year.
Administrators are still trying to finalise the sale to preferred bidders Bishop International Limited.
"The P&A Partnership would like to stress that legal formalities are taking longer than anticipated to complete," the administrators said.
"However, Bishop International Ltd and Plymouth (125) Limited have both stated that they remain confident that they will be able to conclude the transaction shortly," the statement added.
Gibraltar-based property firm Bishop International plan to buy Argyle's Home Park ground and the land surrounding it for around £6m, with acting chairman Peter Ridsdale then buying the club for a nominal fee.
The latest announcement comes less than a week after news that funding for a takeover of the League Two club was in place.