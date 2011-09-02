Plymouth Argyle paid part of wages to avert strike

Plans for a takeover of Plymouth Argyle are at the centre of the club's problems

Plymouth will play Burton Albion on Saturday after Argyle's players were paid 40% of their September salary.

Squad members had threatened to strike in protest about money owed to them.

"The money has been paid direct into their bank accounts today," a statement from the administrators said.

Skipper Carl Fletcher said: "The worrying thing from our point of view is why did it have to take us to come out and say what we said yesterday to stump up some money?"

Fletcher continued: "Surely the players and staff should be one of their priorities and it shouldn't have to take the threat of not playing for them to do that.

"They're taking advantage of our professionalism and our desire to keep the club going," Fletcher said.

TIMELINE OF PLYMOUTH SALE 4 March 2011 - Directors appoint administrators P&A Partnership

14 March - confirmation of "a number of offers" for the club

6 May - creditors agree deal to reduce the club's debt

5 July - deal with Bishop International consortium announced

12 July - squad accept deferral of wages for eighth successive month

13 July - talks begin with Football League about proposed takeover

4 August - administrators urge consortium to submit funds for wages in time for start of season on 6 August

5 August - administrators announce deal will be done "next week"

10 August - administrators take Bishop International to court in failed bid to secure cash for wages

26 August - administrator approves takeover

1 September - players threaten to go on strike after not being paid

Manager Peter Reid said he was now looking forward to matters on the pitch.

"The lads aren't happy but they've gone along with a deferral with the administrator so I'm going to put the strongest side I can out.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they get a result at Burton."

Some players have not been paid in full by the club, which is in administration, since December last year.

Administrators are still trying to finalise the sale to preferred bidders Bishop International Limited.

"The P&A Partnership would like to stress that legal formalities are taking longer than anticipated to complete," the administrators said.

"However, Bishop International Ltd and Plymouth (125) Limited have both stated that they remain confident that they will be able to conclude the transaction shortly," the statement added.

Gibraltar-based property firm Bishop International plan to buy Argyle's Home Park ground and the land surrounding it for around £6m, with acting chairman Peter Ridsdale then buying the club for a nominal fee.

The latest announcement comes less than a week after news that funding for a takeover of the League Two club was in place.