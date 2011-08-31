Hearts secure Callum Tapping from Tottenham

Dylan McGowan
McGowan was on loan to East Fife in Division Two last season

Hearts have signed midfielder Callum Tapping from Tottenham Hotspur for a nominal fee.

The 18-year-old, who was previously on the books at Hamilton Accies and Celtic, has signed a two-year contract with an option of a further 12 months.

Scotland Under-19 cap Tapping has come through Spurs' academy, having joined the London club in 2009.

The London-born midfielder moved to Scotland as a five-year-old and attended Larbert High School.

Tapping will join Darren Murray's Hearts under-19 squad and the coach told the club's website: "Callum is a central midfielder with good ability.

"He can see a pass, gets forward and can score goals.

"He's diligent, conscientious as well and someone we think can develop for the future with us."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old defender Dylan McGowan has joined A-League club Gold Coast United on loan.

McGowan returns to his homeland after ending last season on loan with East Fife in Division Two.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired