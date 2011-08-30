Celtic sign AIK Stockholm striker Mohamed Bangura

Bangura has been recommended by former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson

Sierra Leone striker Mohamed Bangura has signed for Celtic from AIK Stockholm after a recommendation from club legend Henrik Larsson.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the forward.

Bangura told Celtic's website: "I'm flattered that someone like Henrik Larsson would recommend me.

"I know all about what a great player he was for Celtic. I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Celtic."

AIK held a press conference on Tuesday to confirm Bangura's departure to the Scottish Premier League club.

"I'm delighted with the move and this is one my best days in my football career," Bangura, who will now apply for a visa, told BBC Sport.

"I hope to give my best to help Celtic win trophies."

Bangura joined AIK last year from Sierra Leonean club Kallon after a loan spell with another Swedish side, IFK Varnamo, becoming quickly renowned for his dribbling skills and scoring ability.

He made a total of 33 appearances and already this season has netted seven goals in the Swedish top flight.

However, his move to Scotland comes three weeks after Sierra Leon team-mate Ibrahim Teteh Bangura left for Turkish club Bursaspor.

The two were regarded as the best striking partners in Sweden and were referred to as the "Golden Twins".

Bangura's agent, Patrick Mork, thought it was only a matter of time before his client won a move to England's top flight.

"Bangura is a very talented, skilful player and I think he will be the next Henry Larsson at Celtic," he said.

"The Celtic fans will like him very much.

"I see him moving to the English Premier League or the other big leagues in Europe in the not too distance future."

Bangura, who has five caps and scored one international goal, underwent his medical in Sweden as he is in the Sierra Leone squad for Saturday's 2012 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt in Freetown.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "We believe Mohamed is a player of real quality and someone who has the potential to make a big contribution to Celtic.

"He comes highly recommended by people in the Swedish game.

"We have had him watched for a year or so and all the reports have been very positive - and I know Mohamed is excited about joining the club.

"He's a young player and someone with great enthusiasm for Celtic and for the challenge ahead - and we're really looking forward to welcoming him to the squad."