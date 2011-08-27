Fair result keeps McCarthy happy
- From the section Football
Wolves boss Mick McCarthy is happy with his side's performance in the Midlands derby draw with Aston Villa.
McCarthy believes the 0-0 scoreline gave his side a "great point" against their local rivals.
Wolves now have seven points from their opening three games, but McCarthy is refusing to get carried away.
