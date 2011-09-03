Sheffield Utd 4-0 Bury

Last updated on .From the section Football

Sheffield United moved into the automatic promotion places in style as they thrashed Bury at Bramall Lane.

The Blades did not go ahead until the 43rd minute when Chris Porter stabbed home after a goalmouth scramble.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing added a bizarre second when his cross-shot was deflected in by Bury keeper Cameron Belford before Matthew Lowton tapped into an empty net on 71 minutes.

Erik Tonne's fine volley completed the rout as United go second in League One.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Sheffield United boss Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"There are aspects of the game that pleased me and the coaching staff.

"As the game went on, I though it was a very strong and powerful performance.

"We didn't look in much trouble in the game."

Bury manager Richie Barker told BBC Radio Manchester:

"They got every knock down, every second ball, basically everything and it's hard to come here.

"I think we've had the most difficult start in the league, we've played pretty much everybody now that is going to finish in the top six.

"This is the first time today we've not out footballed someone, and we won't all the time at this level and not at places like this."