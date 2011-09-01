Wednesday's Carling Cup in 90 seconds

A round-up of the best action from Wednesday night's Carling Cup second round fixtures.

League Two Aldershot provided the shock of the night as they beat Sam Allardyce's West Ham 2-1 at Upton Park, while another Championship side, Bristol City, lost 1-0 at home to Swindon.

There were no problems for Premier League sides Blackburn, Bolton, Everton and Liverpool as they all brushed aside lower league opposition, while Middlesbrough beat Peterborough 2-0 in an all-Championship encounter.

