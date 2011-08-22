Rangers new signing Carlos Bocanegra receives work visa

Bocanegra made his Rangers European debut against Maribor but missed out on Sunday's league match against Motherwell

Rangers' new signing Carlos Bocanegra can join the rest of his Ibrox team-mates after obtaining a visa.

The USA captain secured the necessary paperwork in Paris on Monday and will arrive at Murray Park on Tuesday.

The defender, 32, made his debut in last week's Europa League play-off against Maribor, after completing his move from French side St Etienne.

However, he could not play in Sunday's Premier League win at Motherwell because he did not have a visa.

Fellow American Alejandro Bedoya was in a similar situation and hopes to obtain his own visa in Stockholm in by the close of business on Tuesday.

Bocanegra will now almost certainly feature in this week's second leg against Maribor at Ibrox, but Bedoya was not registered for the European competition and will aim to make his debut in the weekend league clash with Aberdeen.

Rangers are also waiting on visas from Australia for midifleder Matt McKay as he bids to complete his switch from Brisbane Roar.