Swindon Town sign Czech Republic striker Lukas Magera

Magera last played for his country in a Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland in October 2010

Swindon have signed Czech Republic international striker Lukas Magera on a two-year deal.

The 6ft 4in 28-year-old, capped four times, played for Politehnica Timisoara in Romania last season.

He is the third arrival at the club in a week, following Spanish winger Lander Gabilondo and QPR striker Leon Clarke.

Swindon are waiting for international clearance to include Magera in the squad to face Bristol City in the Carling Cup on Wednesday.