QPR 'blessed' to have Neil Warnock - Tony Fernandes

Fernandes has backed Warnock, left, but insists improvement will be gradual

New Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes says the club is lucky to have Neil Warnock as manager.

Malaysian businessman Fernandes has promised four new signings but says improvement will be a gradual process.

"Neil Warnock is a super guy. We are blessed to have him and now he'll be able to do a lot more," Fernandes told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek program.

Fernandes also revealed that a new ground is a long-term aim, insisting "we definitely need a bigger stadium".

"It is tough to develop Loftus Road because of the lack of space, so we need to look at other options in the area. It's something to do at one stage," Fernandes added.

Fernandes was quick to point out that his plans for building the club are long-term.

"Four signings in this transfer window is definitely possible, but just to stay in the Premier League is the ambition for this season. Lets take things step-by-step and be realistic," he added.

QPR RECRUITS SO FAR THIS SUMMER DJ Campbell, striker, (Blackpool) £1.2m*

Kieron Dyer, midfielder, (free agent)

Danny Gabbidon, defender, (free agent)

Jay Bothroyd, striker, (free agent)

Bruno Perone, defender, (free agent)

Brian Murphy, goalkeeper, (Ipswich)

"I think there's a tremendous amount of potential in QPR. I used to live on Uxbridge Road so have always had a soft spot for the club.

"I love building things and at QPR, in time, I think we can build something quite special.

"We are not a Manchester United, a Manchester City or a Chelsea - we won't just throw money at the club. But we will build a strong scouting network and training infrastructure.

"It will be a gradual process and the club will be better off than when I arrived," he concluded.

Fernandes also confirmed the club will make an announcement in the "next day or two" about ticket prices.