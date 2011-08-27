Macclesfield 4-0 AFC Wimbledon

Macclesfield thrashed AFC Wimbledon as they secured their second league win of the season.

Shaun Brisley gave the Silkmen the lead with a half-volley from Elliott Hewitt's neat flick-on.

Tony Diagne nodded in a second from six yards before Emile Sinclair raced on to Diagne's through ball to make it 3-0.

Substitute Arnaud Mendy completed the rout, stealing the ball from Jamie Stuart in midfield and flashing the ball past Seb Brown from 15 yards.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Macclesfield Town manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought there were some tremendous performances out there but as a whole it was a great team performance.

"As it's gone on we've got better and if they keep believing and playing like that then we'll give some teams a proper game.

"We know we've got some decent young players and I'd like to keep them, but saying that if it's the right offer we have to look at it."

AFC Wimbledon manager Terry Brown told BBC London 94.9:

"We've probably suffered the worst defeat since I've been in charge here.

"Its difficult to take but thoroughly deserved by Macclesfield. I thoughT they were by far the better side and they overpowered us defensively.

"If you can't contain their attacking prowess it made the game rest of the game difficult for us. They looked like they were going to score every time they went forward."

Live text commentary