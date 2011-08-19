Last updated on .From the section Football

Nigeria's Ikechukwu Uche and Spain's other top stars are on strike in a dispute over financial protection

Nigeria striker Ikechukwu Uche has told the BBC why professional players in Spain are going on strike - delaying the start of the La Liga season.

The Real Zaragoza star is still owed money from last season by his club, who have applied to go into administration.

"Not all the players are owed, but there is solidarity," he told the BBC's African sports programme Fast Track.

Talks to try to resolve the dispute in time for the scheduled start of the season broke down on Friday.

"I don't think the strike is good for anybody - it's not good for us, it's not good for the federation, it's not good for the fans," Uche said.

"We had expected that we were going to start [the league] this weekend but we can't - they have to resolve the issues.

quote it's not good for us, it's not good for the federation, it's not good for the fans

"Once they have resolved everything, then we will start."

Spanish football - despite its huge popularity around the world and the enormous wages paid to some of its top stars - is in serious financial trouble.

The Spanish players union (AFE) says more than 200 professionals are owed a total of 50 million euros ($72 million).

Six of the clubs in the top division in Spain - Uche's Zaragoza, Racing Santander, Real Mallorca plus the three teams promoted at the end of last season, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Granada - are in some form of bankruptcy protection.

The Spanish league (LFP) has offered to set-up a fund worth around 40 million euros ($57 million) to pay players from teams in administration a guaranteed minimum salary but the AFE has rejected that.

The strike action covers Friday to Monday inclusive over the next two weekends.

Some clubs have put out statements saying training had been suspended until Tuesday next week.

Uche said he and his colleagues at Real Zaragoza were still preparing to play.