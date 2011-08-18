Forest Green Rovers' Scott Bartlett forced to retire

Bartlett made over 400 appearances in his time at Salisbury City

Forest Green Rovers defender Scott Bartlett has been forced to retire from the game because of a knee injury.

The 32-year-old joined the Blue Square Bet Premier club last summer but only managed to make 10 appearances.

"I am very grateful and proud of the career I have had," Bartlett told the club website.

"The injury proved too serious and is something that will not enable me to compete anymore without having serious repercussions later in life."

He continued: "My future still belongs in football and sometimes when one door closes another one opens, I believe I have a lot to offer this football club and desperately hope to stay involved."

Bartlett spent almost 10 years at Salisbury City before joining Bath City in 2009.

But he left the Romans by mutual consent in June 2010 because other work commitments meant he could not guarantee he would be available to the full-time club.

He was signed on a part-time contract at Rovers that summer but suffered a dislocated knee-cap in training and was sidelined for three months.

"I am devastated for Scott," said boss Dave Hockaday. "He's had a great career and will remain a big asset to this football club and we will find a suitable role for him."