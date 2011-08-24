Clyde 0-4 Motherwell

Hateley was on the scoresheet as Motherwell cantered to victory

Motherwell eased past Clyde to claim a berth in the third round of the Scottish Communities League Cup.

Michael Higdon peeled away from the Clyde defence to head the visitors ahead on 17 minutes.

Nicky Law also scored his first Motherwell goal with a fine strike just before half-time.

Law set up Tom Hateley to fire the visitors' third six minutes into the second half and Steven Lawless volleyed home another late on.

Third Division Clyde tried to unsettle their Scottish Premier League visitors with some early pressure but 'Well's stand-in goakleeper Lee Hollis held Stephen McDonald's header and John Neill's long-range drive.

Hollis then dribbled his way past two attackers after Shaun Hutchinson's passback was short.

Ross Forbes' inswinging corner found Higdon on the six-yard line and the big striker nodded past keeper John Hutchison.

Law doubled the advantage when he cut in from the left, beat two defenders and curled home from 18 yards.

Hateley's powerful left-foot strike from the edge of the box all but settled the tie and Robert McHugh and Chris Humphrey drew saves from Hutchison.

Lawless became the third player to open his Motherwell account with a superb volley off the underside of the crossbar five minutes from the end.

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall: "It was good we got the first goal, it could have added pressure.

"If your attitude's not right, you can come a cropper. The attitude was spot-on. We had some decent play, some excellent goals, no injuries and some more experience for the fringe players.

"All the boys that played have been on my bench and are going to be needed over the next few months.

"It wasn't that we were treating Clyde in any way disrespectfully, it's just that the lads should be able to play in that game and they did do."

Clyde manager Jim Duffy: "It was phenomenal finishing. The first goal was a mistake but after that every finish was top drawer and there's nothing you can do about that.

"Our goalkeeper had a couple of brilliant saves from strikes.

"Motherwell played well and deserved to win, there is absolutely no doubt about that. All I can look at is my team's work ethic and it was outstanding."

