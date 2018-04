From the section

Tokely was red carded in Inverness's 2-0 loss to Rangers

The Scottish Football Association have dismissed an appeal by Inverness Caley Thistle against the red card given to Ross Tokely.

The defender was dismissed by referee Euan Norris for a challenge on Steven Naismith during Rangers 2-0 win at the Caledonian Stadium.

Tokely was deemed to have denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity and will serve a one-match SPL suspension.

He will therefore miss Saturday's match with Aberdeen.