Norwich 0-4 MK Dons

Norwich City crashed out of the Carling Cup in a humiliating home defeat by League One side MK Dons.

The Canaries made 11 changes from the side that drew with Stoke on Sunday and had a night to forget.

MK Dons led when Stephen Gleeson set up Luke Chadwick to slot home against his former club, before Sam Baldock crashed home a second from the edge of the box.

Chadwick rounded off a fine passing move to make it 3-0 and a Andrew Surman error let Daniel Powell add a fourth.

Only then did Norwich's second-string side begin to threaten, with Korey Smith, Aaron Wilbraham and Simeon Jackson all firing wide.

Karl Robinson's side played the last 10 minutes with 10 men when Angelo Balanta limped off after they had used all three of their substitutes, but still ended up convincing winners.

Norwich boss Paul Lambert clearly had Saturday's trip to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on his mind when he picked his team but there was still enough experience in his line-up to mean such a heavy setback was unexpected.

His side were outplayed by a team two divisions below them, who handed the Scot his heaviest defeat in his two years in charge at Carrow Road.

Lambert's defence, including new signing Daniel Ayala, had no answer to the Dons' slick passing but they were not helped by a succession of errors.

Ayala's mistake allowed Gleeson to feed Chadwick on the overlap, and he ran into the area before slotting past Declan Rudd after 21 minutes.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0, when Adam Drury lost possession on the right flank, allowing Gleeson to advance and set up Baldock to smash his shot past a wrong-footed Rudd.

The Dons grew in confidence and extended their lead on the hour mark when Chadwick exchanged passes with Dean Bowditch and fired home.

And more poor defending compounded Norwich's miserable night when Surman's careless pass allowed substitute Powell to run through and complete the scoring only four minutes after coming on.

