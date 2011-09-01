Lewis Chalmers targets improved season at Macclesfield

Chalmers has made 42 appearances at Macclesfield, scoring twice

Macclesfield Town midfielder Lewis Chalmers is targeting an improvement on last year's 15th-placed finish after a bright start in League Two.

The 25-year-old has featured in every league game so far as the Silkmen have picked up seven points from five games.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "We finished 15th and we're looking to better that and get as high as we can.

"We'll aim for 50 points first, and the sooner the better, then we kick on to wherever we can be."

The Silkmen lost their opening two fixtures in League Two but have bounced back with two impressive 4-0 wins over Hereford and AFC Wimbledon, and a point against Bristol Rovers.

With one of the smallest budgets in the the Football League the Silkmen are often forced to sell their better performing players to balance the books.

This summer has seen Tyrone Barnett, Hamza Bencherif and Emile Sinclair all leave the Moss Rose for fees, but the former Manchester City trainee believes the quality remaining is still out a high standard.

"It's well talked about that our budget is not as good as everyone else's in the league; I think it's £500,000, if that," Chalmers added.

"We've got a great squad of players together, we've got goals, good defenders and everything that's needed in this league.

"We've started off slow in the league, but we've done well in the League Cup, which is good for us as well as our fans.

"We back each other and have got a great team spirit and hopefully come Christmas we'll be up there like we were last year."