Bolton 2-3 Man City

Jaaskelainen (right) saves well from Milner but was at fault for City's opener

Manchester City gave evidence of a shift in their attacking ambitions by beating Bolton in an entertaining game.

David Silva gave City the lead from the edge of the box when Jussi Jaaskelainen got his positioning all wrong.

Gareth Barry then smashed a shot into the top corner before Ivan Klasnic swept home Martin Petrov's cross.

The visitors took hold again when Edin Dzeko fired in and despite Kevin Davies' header, and with Carlos Tevez on the bench, City looked impressive.

Sergio Aguero could easily have scored twice before the break after good work by Dzeko, but he missed the target on both occasions.

And overall it was a performance which oozed with attacking purpose with the City players interchanging positions with relative ease.

Media playback is not supported on this device Carlos Tevez has Man City future says Roberto Mancini

Tevez came on after 68 minutes, but the way in which Dzeko, Aguero and Silva combined will give City boss Roberto Mancini plenty of encouragement for the season ahead, whatever Tevez's long-term ambitions.

Bolton struggled to match their opponents' inventiveness at times, but in coming back twice to reduce a two-goal advantage, they showed they are a team who can compete with the more expensively-assembled Premier League sides.

At certain moments they were outplayed, but Owen Coyle's side began with real gusto, furiously harrying the City players to win the ball back and they twice went close early on with Joe Hart parrying Chris Eagles' free-kick and Zat Knight volleying wide from a corner.

But as City settled, Silva, as is so often the case, began to dictate play by cutting in from the left and his pass allowed Aleksandar Kolarov to cross but Jaaskelainen brilliantly stopped James Milner's effort.

CITY'S FAST START In the top flight, it is the first time since 1961 that City have scored seven goals in their first two games

The Finnish keeper was left embarrassed on 26 minutes, however, when he misjudged Silva's low shot from the edge of the area.

Either side of the opener Aguero should have scored his third and fourth goals of the season after incisive crosses by Dzeko, but he put the first attempt over and then headed just wide.

There were many encouraging signs for the visitors, with the Bosnian looking comfortable on the ball and Silva a menace, and it was no surprise that City extended their lead on 37 minutes.

Barry collected a short corner from the right, and with time and space to shoot, he fired superbly into the top corner.

It looked as though an onslaught was on the cards but seemingly out of nowhere Owen Coyle's side recovered through Klasnic.

Nigel Reo-Coker found Martin Petrov on the left wing and his quick-fire cross was swept into the net by the Croatian forward.

Any hopes of using that goal as a foothold in the game were soon ended when Dzeko re-established a two-goal lead when he fired in two minutes after the break.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolton's 'positive' display pleases Coyle

Once again it was a preventable goal, with Knight failing to deal with Milner's hooked overhead pass, but Dzeko hustled him off the ball and fired low under Jaaskelainen.

That immediately put City back in control and where Silva impressed in the first half, it was Milner who began to orchestrate proceedings in the second.

Bolton's second goal came against the run of play when Paul Robinson swung in a free-kick deep on the right and Davies rose to head expertly past Hart.

Mark Davies injected some attacking energy to their midfield but they could not find another way past a firm City defence and Mancini's side could have scored again when substitute Adam Johnson delivered a teasing cross that Tevez could not connect with.

The City boss stated his intention to take more risks this season, and by naming two strikers from the start his side produced a performance that was as entertaining for the neutral as it would have been for the watching City fans.

Bolton manager Owen Coyle: "The only disappointment for me was I felt we gifted them a couple of goals. I can always accept if they have better quality than you and I think we've contrived to shoot oursleves in the foot, but we bounced back and we scored two terrific goals ourselves and we have to take the positives."

Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini: "Last year we played many games very well, this year we want to improve. All the players that come from another country, they need to know very well the English Premier League because it is really different from other championships.

"Dzeko arrived in January with new team-mates and a new manager and now I think he can continue to score."

Live text commentary