Nott'm Forest 2 - 2 Leicester

George Boateng scored deep into stoppage time, helping Nottingham Forest come from 2-0 down to snatch a draw with local rivals Leicester.

David Nugent and Gelson Fernandes looked to have earned Sven-Goran Eriksson's Foxes all three points in the clash of two former England bosses.

But Lewis McGugan scored from the spot and Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel was sent off to set up the comeback.

And Steve McClaren's men earned a point when Boateng netted in the 94th minute.

Leicester started well and Lee Camp was called into action with 16 minutes on the clock to deny Sol Bamba when he reacted well to Darius Vassell's cheeky through ball.

But two minutes later, the stylish Foxes were in front. Forest were left flat-footed when Fernandes raced through and found Nugent, who had managed to stay onside and he finished in style.

Watched by an increasing frustrated City Ground crowd, Forest were rocked again just two minutes later when Fernandes got the second after his first shot had been desperately stopped on the line.

McClaren reacted with a double change at half-time, replacing Matt Derbyshire and David McGoldrick with Robbie Findley and Ishmael Miller.

Schmeichel cut a lonely figure in the Leicester goal as Forest showed few signs of revival, although the introduction of Radoslaw Majewski in place of Brendan Maloney gave the home side more impetus.

Findley tested Schmeichel with 18 minutes to go and Forest were given a lifeline when Matt Mills was adjudged to have handled in the box and McGugan scored from the spot with 12 minutes left.

Mills was booked and then Schmeichel was also shown a yellow card for attempting to delay the kick.

As and as soon as Schmeichel had been beaten, the goalkeeper was shown a second yellow for a moment of madness as he hurled the ball away.

Chris Weale replaced Schmeichel and it was all Forest in a helter-skelter finale, with Boateng becoming the home side's saviour in the fourth minute of added time.

