Wesley Sneijder confirms 'unofficial talks' with Man Utd

Wesley Sneijder
Sneijder helped the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa

Inter Milan's Wesley Sneijder has said he would like to join Manchester United and that "unofficial talks" have taken place with the league champions.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer and recently said he could be sold at the "right amount".

Asked if he was keen to move, Sneijder told www.nos.nl: "Yes, but United haven't made an official approach yet.

"There have been unofficial talks and there have been contacts."

He added: "I have contacts with everybody."

In July, United manager Sir Alex Ferguson denied making a contract offer to Sneijder, while Inter said they had not had an approach from United.

Sneijder said: "The situation is that I am now an Inter player and chances are that I will still be that come 31 August. There is also a chance I could leave.

"That isn't really down to me but the club. I think Inter have been very clear: if a good offer comes in, they have to let me go.

"They don't want to lose me but there is a chance they will let me go.

"If something crosses my path, I have enough time to make my decision."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sneijder puts Dutch ahead (UK only)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you