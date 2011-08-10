Wesley Sneijder confirms 'unofficial talks' with Man Utd

Sneijder helped the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa

Inter Milan's Wesley Sneijder has said he would like to join Manchester United and that "unofficial talks" have taken place with the league champions.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer and recently said he could be sold at the "right amount".

Asked if he was keen to move, Sneijder told www.nos.nl: "Yes, but United haven't made an official approach yet.

WESLEY SNEIJDER AT A GLANCE Born in Utrecht in June 1984

Won respected Johan Cruyff Award (best young player in the Netherlands) with Ajax in 2004

Known for being comfortable passing the ball with both feet

Mixed time with Real Madrid, whom he joined in 2007 for 27m Euros (£23.8m)

Man of the match for his national team in six out of 11 games at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup

Scored as Inter knocked Barcelona out on the way to winning the 2010 Champions League

"There have been unofficial talks and there have been contacts."

He added: "I have contacts with everybody."

In July, United manager Sir Alex Ferguson denied making a contract offer to Sneijder, while Inter said they had not had an approach from United.

Sneijder said: "The situation is that I am now an Inter player and chances are that I will still be that come 31 August. There is also a chance I could leave.

"That isn't really down to me but the club. I think Inter have been very clear: if a good offer comes in, they have to let me go.

"They don't want to lose me but there is a chance they will let me go.

"If something crosses my path, I have enough time to make my decision."