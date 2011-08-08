Goalkeeper Joe Hart signs new five-year deal at Man City

Hart has made 11 appearances for England

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Manchester City.

The 24-year-old saw off the challenge of Shay Given to become City's first-choice goalkeeper last season after a successful loan spell at Birmingham.

The former Shrewsbury man is also firmly established as England's number one under Fabio Capello.

"I feel very privileged to be staying here for another five years," Hart told City's official website.

Did you know? Hart made his senior debut for Shrewsbury on 20 April 2004, a day after his 17th birthday. He played the full 90 minutes against Gravesend & Northfleet.

Hart joined City from Shrewsbury for just £600,000 in 2006 and has made 121 starts for the Blues to date.

He set a new clean sheets club record last season and won the Premier League's Golden Gloves award in the process.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed a new deal and it is a very exciting time to be a City player," said the 24-year-old.

"I can't think of myself being anywhere other than City and it really feels like home.

"When I signed from Shrewsbury it was always my aim to become first choice here and I was prepared to do anything to achieve that, including going out on loan a few times to prove my worth."