Defender Madjid Bougherra leaves Rangers for Lekhwiya

Defender Madjid Bougherra has left Rangers to join Qatar champions Lekhwiya in a £1.7m deal.

The 28-year-old Algerian's last game for the Ibrox club came in the Champions League qualifying exit against Malmo.

Bougherra was the second Ibrox player to be shown a red card during a 1-1 draw in Sweden that led to a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

The defender impressed since his £2.5m move from Charlton Athletic in 2008.

Bougherra - who also played for Gueugnon, Sheffield Wednesday and had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra - had been quoted this summer as saying that he wanted a move to English football before later suggesting he was happy to remain with the Scottish champions.

Rangers recruited Romania international Doran Goian from Palermo last month and last week re-signed fellow central defender Kyle Bartley on loan from Arsenal.

The Scottish champions also had a bid rejected for Anderlecht's Hungary defender, Roland Juhasz.

