Madjid Bougherra says he didn't deserve Malmo red card

Bougherra was ordered off in the 66th minute, reducing Rangers to nine men

Rangers defender Madjid Bougherra says he doesn't think he deserved a red card in their Champions League loss to Malmo.

The Algerian, playing what could be his last match for Rangers, was ordered off in the 66th minute of the 1-1 draw in Sweden.

"I don't think it was a red card. I put my hand out to block him," Bougherra told the Rangers website.

"I didn't judge it well, but that is football."

The defender now looks set for a £1.7m move to Qatar outfit Lekhwiya.

Bougherra added: "If it's my last game of course I'm disappointed by the way it has finished.

"The past three years have been fantastic and we have won six titles."

Asked if he expects Bougherra to head for the exit door, Rangers manager Ally McCoist says it is looking more likely.

"Honestly I don't know but I would have to say judging by the comments coming from the other side, I would think that looks like a possibility, he said.