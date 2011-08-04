Kyle Bartley returns to Rangers on loan from Arsenal

Bartley made eight starts for Rangers last season

Rangers have signed Arsenal defender Kyle Bartley on a season-long loan after he agreed a contract extension at Arsenal.

Bartley had initially seemed keen to compete for a place in Arsene Wenger's first team.

"I've come back, I feel really strong and I feel that I am ready now," he told the Arsenal website.

But he'll now return to the Scotttish Champions, where he made eight first team starts while on loan last season.

Bartley, who has captained Arsenal's reserve side and made his debut for the first team in a Champions League clash with Olympiakos in 2009.

Competition at the Emirates Stadium has prevented him making his first-team breakthrough and he spent two loan spells in the Championship with Sheffield United.

The tall defender impressed during his time with Rangers, scoring the only goal in a tight match at St Mirren and taking the man-of-the match award.

Ally McCoist has been working hard to re-sign the player, who is now expected to play some part in a friendly against Chelsea on Saturday.