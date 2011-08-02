Bath City appoint Manda Rigby as chairman

Rigby will take over from Adie Britton with immediate effect

Blue Square Bet Premier outfit Bath City have appointed local businesswoman Manda Rigby as chairman.

Rigby, who is also a councillor for Bath and Northeast Somerset, will take over from Adie Britton, who returns to his manager's role.

Britton took on the interim role four months ago after Geoff Todd decided to step down.

"The club has great ambition, a strong vision, and some incredibly talented and professional people," said Rigby.

"I hope that the experience, commitment and passion I bring, will enable me and the rest of the board, to ensure that the ambitions on the pitch are matched by the success off it."

Britton added: "Manda is a successful businesswoman, both in the City and IT sector, in addition to starting and selling her own business.

"She is a mad keen, passionate football fan, her father was a professional player and she has been to matches in all divisions throughout the country. I look forward immensely to working with her."