Manchester City complete Sergio Aguero signing

Aguero scored 20 goals in La Liga for Atletico last season

Sergio Aguero says he has joined a club that will be "fighting every year to win major trophies" after completing his move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City.

The Argentina international arrived in England on Wednesday to finalise the transfer for a reported £38m.

On Thursday evening the club announced Aguero had signed a five-year deal.

The club said the striker, 23, was likely to be in their squad for the weekend's Dublin Super Cup tournament.

Aguero, who will wear number 16, told City's official website: "I think we are a team that in future will be fighting every year to win major trophies.

"When we were talking I asked my agents to do everything they could because this was a good club and I'd always wanted to play in the Premier League. It felt right.

SERGIO AGUERO AT-A-GLANCE Born June 1988 in Quilmes

Won two Fifa Under-20 World Cup titles with Argentina

Moved from Independiente to Atletico Madrid in 2006

Had a son with Diego Maradona's daughter Giannina in 2009

Played in Europa League final win over Fulham in 2010

He has scored 74 goals in 175 games for Atletico

"I don't think I'll have too many problems settling into the team. I'll obviously be doing my best to do what the manager asks and try to work the way he wants me to."

Asked about adjusting to life in England, he added: "Firstly I don't like very hot weather so on that side of things I'll be ok. I'm sure I'm going to enjoy myself here and life will be fine."

Earlier on Thursday, Aguero had Tweeted: "I'm already a City player. Happy to be in this club and this city."

City pressed on with the move despite the collapse of Carlos Tevez's proposed switch to Corinthians.

The striker, nicknamed 'Kun', also interested Real Madrid and Juventus but has become the most expensive signing in City's history, eclipsing the £32.5m paid for Robinho in 2008.

Neither Real nor Juventus met Atletico's valuation of the striker.

Aguero flew in from Buenos Aires, via Heathrow, early on Wednesday morning and went straight to a private Manchester hospital to undergo his medical.

The comparisons with Diego Maradona are inevitable, but in style I think he is closer to Romario. He is very, very powerful from his waist down but relatively slight on top. He is extremely skilful in tight space but he can also bring the ball down and make something happen. He really could be amongst the best five of six players in the world. Sid Lowe Spanish football writer for the Guardian

He then had a brief stop at City's stadium in the early evening, and, after holding discussions with City officials, he happily signed autographs for the growing crowd of fans who had gathered.

Corinthians, meanwhile, pulled out of their bid to take Tevez back to Brazil last week after initially agreeing a £38.6m transfer.

That translated as 40m euros plus 4m euros in add-ons and City were happy to accept payment in instalments as part of the deal, but Corinthians were unable or unwilling to provide the customary bank guarantees associated with a deal of such magnitude.

Tevez's desire to leave City remains as strong as ever, but he may face an added complication as City are unlikely to accept a similar fee to that offered by Corinthians from any of the top European clubs considering an approach for the 27-year-old Argentine.