Luton Town instigate board re-shuffle

Stephen Browne, one of the founders of Luton 2020 who own Luton Town Football Club, has stepped down from the company's board.

Browne will take a more hands-off position at Kenilworth Road as an associate director.

Fellow founding investor Mick Pattinson and new shareholder Mike Herrick have also taken associate director roles.

Paul Ballantyne, Bob Curson, David Wilkinson and David Blakeman have been appointed to the board.

Ballantyne, Curson and Wilkinson are all past investors to Luton 2020, while property lawyer Blakeman has previously advised the club on property issues.

Browne told the club website: "Whilst it is with a heavy heart I have to move from my current position due to my other commitments, I do so safe in the knowledge that the club is in safe hands and was delighted to see those who have given the club so much financial support joining the board and to see new members get involved."

Luton 2020 is a consortium, headed by television presenter and current Hatters chairman Nick Owen, that took over the club in 2008.