Romain Larrieu excited at testimonial match

Larrieu has also had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle's longest-serving player Romain Larrieu is looking forward to his testimonial game against QPR on Wednesday.

Larrieu has spent more than a decade at Home Park since joining from French side Valence in December 2000.

During that time the Frenchman, known to fans as "Le Keeper", has overcome testicular cancer twice and made more than 300 first-team appearances.

"It's been quite a journey to complete the 10 years," he told BBC South West.

"It feels like it's yesterday for me, it's gone so quick."

ROMAIN LARRIEU Joined from French side Valence in December 2000.

Won promotion to League One with Plymouth in 2002

Promoted to Championship with Plymouth in 2004

Diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006

Cancer returned in January 2008

Relegated to League One in 2010

Relegated to League Two in 2011

And with the large number of changes to the Plymouth Argyle squad since their relegation last season after going into administration, he feels excited at what the new season in League Two will bring.

"Although I've stayed 10 years at the same club, it's like signing for a new club as there are so many new players," he added.

Among the players taking part in the game are many members of the Argyle squad from when Larrieu first moved to Plymouth, such as David Friio, Mickey Evans, Paul Wotton, Ian Stonebridge and Lee Hodges.

"They're people from the very first team, which is the team I have the fondest memories of," he said.