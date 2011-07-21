Dundee United 3-2 Slask Wroclaw (3-3)

Dundee Utd 3 - 2 Slask Wroclaw (agg 3 - 3)

United crashed out of Europe on away goals

Dundee United's European season is over despite a 3-2 win against Slask Warclaw in their second-leg tie at Tannadice.

The 3-3 aggregate score means it is the Poles who progress to the Europa League third qualifying round on away goals.

Goals from Keith Watson, David Goodwillie and a Jon Daly penalty put Dundee United 3-1 up on the night.

But Sebastian Dudek added to Rok Elsner's earlier header to set up a meeting with Lokomotiv Sofia in the next round.

Over 11,000 fans packed into Tannadice, including 2,000 Poles who saw an agressive start from Peter Houston's side.

Goodwillie and Daly, playing up front in a 4-4-2 formation, had an immediate impact on proceedings as United attempted to level the tie which had ended 1-0 to Wroclaw after the away leg.

But it was Watson who put the home side ahead after an early corner kick found Sean Dillon who laid the ball up for the defender to smash the ball home from 16 yards.

The momentum stayed with United when two minutes later Daly set up Goodwillie who drove a right-footed shot low under the Slask keeper Marian Keleman to put United in the driving seat.

In an electric atmosphere, several fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with the home players and had to be dealt with by stewards.

Slask, needing to score to keep the tie alive, capitalised on United's inability to settle after their perfect start to the match.

Awarded their first corner in the 14th minute, Sebastian Mila's superb in-swinging ball found striker Rok Elsner who glanced past Dusan Pernis into the United net.

Slask will play Lokomotiv Sofia in the next qualifying round

The Poles had chances to regain control, with Dudek, Elsner and captain Sebastien Mila all coming close around the half hour mark.

Manager Orest Lenczyk made a change shortly afterwards, introducing Johan Voskamp, the scorer of the only goal in the first leg.

Then, with 43 minutes gone, Dusan Pernis released David Goodwillie into the Slask box and a clumsy challenge by Keleman resulted in a booking and a penalty to the home side.

Captain Daly converted coolly from the spot, slotting it high into the right-hand corner, meaning United ended the first half with a 3-2 aggregate advantage.

It was a more attacking Slask Wroclaw who emerged in the second half, immediately dominating possession and drawing a booking out of Johnny Russell for his challenge on Tadeusz Socha.

United remained a threat on the break: Daly fired wide from the edge of the box, then connected with John Rankin whose shot also went wide.

The hosts' inability to convert chances seem to inspire Slask, who got the goal they needed after 73 minutes, Dudek curling a superb shot into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards.

Houston's side threw men forward in the closing stages, creating a chance for Goodwillie two minutes from the end of regulation time, and again with a Daly shot off the crossbar in 92 minutes, but ultimately Slask avenged their 1980 humiliation at Tannadice, ending United's European campaign for another season.