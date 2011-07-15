Charlton's Francis fails to agree terms at Bournemouth

Simon Francis
Francis joined the Addicks from Southend last summer

Charlton right-back Simon Francis's move to Bournemouth is off after he failed to agree personal terms.

The Addicks' League One rivals began talks with Francis after Charlton accepted a bid just over a week ago.

The 26-year-old moved to Charlton from Southend last summer and made 43 appearances, but has not joined the Addicks on their Spanish training camp.

Charlton chief executive Stephen Kavanagh said: "We've done everything possible to make the deal happen."

Francis started his career at Bradford, and has also played for Sheffield United, Grimsby and Tranmere.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you