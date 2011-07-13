Leon Knight transfer-listed and suspended by Coleraine

Knight was a prolific scorer for Coleraine last season

Leon Knight has been transfer-listed and suspended indefinitely by Coleraine for continual breach of contract.

The striker has failed to report for pre-season training and matches despite still being under contract with the Ballycastle Road club.

Knight also breached club rules by publically stating his desire to join Glentoran, having failed to secure a move to Swindon Town following a trial.

The Bannsiders say they have had no inquiries for Knight since the trial.

"Leon has a clause in his contract which allows him to go to any club outside of Northern Ireland for £5,000," explained Coleraine manager Oran Kearney on the club's website.

"The transfer fee to another Irish League club shall be to our valuation and since the Swindon trial, there has been no contact from any club in relation to the transfer of Leon.

"Leon has made it clear since the end of the season that he wanted to play in England, and recently for another Irish League club, but never a desire to stay at Coleraine FC.

"I am disappointed at this outcome, but only want players at the club who are committed to the cause, proud to wear the shirt and 100% focused on winning games for our fantastic fans.

"As far as I am concerned that is the matter dealt with until such times as an offer is made for Leon," added Kearney.