Scottish referees secure new SPL pay deal

McKendrick and his colleagues have secured a 5% increase in wage

Scotland's referees have secured a new fee of £840 for officiating Scottish Premier League matches.

The new agreement represents a £40 increase for whistlers, who had been pushing for a £1,000 match fee.

Chairman of the referees' union John McKendrick says the new deal "represents a satisfactory conclusion to negotiations".

And SPL chief executive Neil Doncaster believes the agreement shows that all parties are "on the same team".

"I am delighted that we have reached an agreement with the SSFRA which links an increase in match officials' fees with the financial health of the SPL as a whole," said Doncaster.

And McKendrick added: "I would like to thank the SPL and the Scottish FA for their ongoing support and commitment to referees in this country.

"We can now look forward to an exciting new season and we support the Scottish FA's new campaign to Focus on Football."

Category one official Craig Thomson said earlier this month he hoped the new deal would reflect the changing nature of the role.

"It's no longer a 90-minute job, it's almost a full-time job," Thomson told BBC Scotland.

Last season saw an unprecedented strike by Scottish officials over criticism of their performances.