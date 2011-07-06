Leeds United to make four signings - Ken Bates

Bates was confirmed as Leeds owner in May 2011

Leeds United are looking to sign four players this summer, according to chairman Ken Bates.

So far transfer activity at the Championship club has involved the departures of Kasper Schmeichel, Bradley Johnson and Neil Kilkenny.

"We are in serious discussions with a number of players, we are looking to sign four players," Bates told the radio station he owns, Yorkshire Radio.

Bates also insisted the club would not sell any more key players.

"Nobody is leaving Leeds United, we have had one offer for a player and we said no," he added.

"Our aim this year is to get into the Premier League and not to be a breeding ground for others."

Many Leeds supporters have voiced their disquiet at the number of players leaving without being replaced this summer.