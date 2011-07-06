Stefan Savic completes Manchester City switch

Savic played for Montenegro in their 0-0 draw with England in 2010

Montenegro defender Stefan Savic has completed his transfer from Partizan Belgrade to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old becomes City's second defensive signing of the summer after they bought Gael Clichy from Arsenal.

Savic, who had a 10-day trial with the Gunners last year, has signed a four-year contract at Eastlands.

"I watch the Premier League all the time and I know it's the place to be, so I am looking forward to helping this club achieve great things," said Savic.

"We have an incredible stadium and I've seen how passionate the City fans are many times on TV.

SAVIC'S RAPID RISE Born 8 January 1991

2008 - top-flight debut in Serbia for BSK Borca

August 2010 - joins Partizan Belgrade

August 2010 - first senior appearance for Montenegro

September 2010 - first Champions League start

2011 - signs for Man City

"It is a dream come true and I'm especially looking forward to meeting Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov, because they both speak my language and come from the Balkans, too."

Savic played for Montenegro in their 0-0 draw at Wembley in October 2010 in a Euro 2012 qualifier.

He also faced English opposition when turning out for Partizan against Arsenal in the Champions League in December.

In February 2010, Savic, who was then playing for Serbian side BSK Borca, was reported as saying that he expected to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Gunners following his trial.

However, the deal did not go through and he joined Partizan in August.