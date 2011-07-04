Last updated on .From the section Football

Cadamarteri played 50 games for Huddersfield before moving to Scotland

Huddersfield Town have given new deals to midfielder Antony Kay and striker Danny Cadamarteri.

Kay, 28, has agreed a two-year-contract, while Cadamarteri, 31, has signed on for one more year.

Cadamarteri, in his second spell at the Terriers, told the club website: "I have loved my time back here. The only downside has been the play-off final.

"My ambition for next season is to work hard in order to get more time on the pitch," the ex-Leeds striker added.

Cadamarteri rejoined Huddersfield from Dundee United in January and came on as a substitute in last season's League One play-off final, which Town lost 3-0 to Peterborough.

"The manager's comments on the bus to us all following the play-off final were a big factor in my decision to stay too," the former Everton and Bradford striker continued.

"He was obviously very disappointed to lose the game, as we all were, but he made it obvious how proud he was at what we had achieved throughout the season and he explained that he was going to do all he could to keep the same squad together.

"I think that was a clear indication of the club's ambition to mount a serious promotion challenge again this season.

"I want to contribute to another amazing run, just like we enjoyed last season, but hopefully this year it'll result in automatic promotion to the Championship."

Kay, who also played in the Old Trafford defeat, joined from Tranmere in the summer of 2009.

He has made 88 appearances at centre-back and in midfield, scoring 11 goals.