Bury manager Barker wants fans to remain realistic

Bury supporters must be realistic about the team's ambitions for next season, according to manager Richie Barker.

Despite promotion to League One, winger Kyle Bennett is set to leave, along with loanees Nicky Ajose and Tom Lees.

"The chairman isn't going to spend money we haven't got, rightly so, times are hard," former Rotherham player Barker told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I need young players who can be an influence on the pitch but also be used financially to keep this club running."