Dorchester Town captain Mark Jermyn eyes sustainability

Dorchester Town captain Mark Jermyn wants to focus on sustainability rather than play-off glory in the Blue Square Bet South this season.

Dorchester finished 17th last season and Jermyn told BBC Radio Solent: "If we got into the play-offs it would be a massive achievement, but why rush it?

"We should aim for mid-table. I don't see the point of going gung-ho; you find your level and build on it.

"We need to keep building and once we get to a good level we'll get excited."

With the addition of striker Ben Dickenson, midfielder Ashley Nicholls and Bournemouth goalkeeper Dan Thomas to the squad, Jermyn says he is excited about the new season.

"I'm looking forward to this season because it looks like we've got a bigger squad, stonger players and hopefully we can build on what we learned from last season," he said.

"I haven't met the new players yet but it shows what the club is aiming towards, looking at the younger players so they can build a strong unit for the future."