Jackett has previously had spells in charge of Swansea and Watford

Millwall manager Kenny Jackett has signed a new 12-month rolling contract with the Championship club.

The 49-year-old took over at The Den in 2007 and led the Lions to ninth in the second tier last season, a year after they were promoted from League One.

He told the club website: external-link "I see this as a work in progress and I'm delighted to commit my future to the club.

"It is getting harder all the time with the money some of the bigger clubs have, but it is a challenge I relish."

Chairman John Berylson added: "Under Kenny, Millwall have made tremendous progress over the past three-and-a-half years and I'm delighted he sees his future at The Den.

"In my view, he is one of the most underrated managers in the game and we are very fortunate to have him.

"He and I are ambitious to keep Millwall moving onwards and upwards and, while we may not have the resources to match many of the clubs in the Championship, we firmly believe we have a plan which will keep us competitive at the top of this division."