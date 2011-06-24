Leeds United sign goalkeeper Paul Rachubka

Paul Rachubka
Rachubka made 110 league appearances for Blackpool

Leeds United have signed former Blackpool goalkeeper Paul Rachubka on a two-year contract.

Rachubka, 30, was released by the Seasiders after their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Manchester United trainee has also had spells with Charlton and Huddersfield Town.

Grayson told the club website: "This is a deal we put in place last week and I'm delighted to conclude it. He's a good, experienced goalkeeper.

The Whites have been looking to boost their goalkeeping options, as last season's number one, Kasper Schmeichel, looks set to leave Elland Road.

Rachubka added: "I'm so enthusiastic about being here. I want to prove myself at a top class club. Leeds fans are fanatical and I want the chance to show them what I can do."

