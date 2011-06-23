Last updated on .From the section Football

Ghana's Derek Boateng has joined Ukrainian side Dnipro from Spanish club Getafe

Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has joined Ukrainian side Dnipro, signing a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old moves from Spanish side Getafe for a transfer fee of US$8.5 million.

Boateng was being courted by English side West Brom but opted for Dnipro in search of European competition.

"I was in London last week to speak to a Premier League side but the deal with Dnipro gives me the chance of playing in Europe," Boateng told BBC Sport.

"It is the reason why I chose Dnipro and I know they are an ambitious club and I am also ambitious."

Dnipro signed the Ghanaian to augment their squad ahead of their participation in a Europa League play-off.

They finished fourth in the league last season and Boateng is confident he can win laurels in the Ukraine.

The international joins his Black Stars team-mate Samuel Inkoom at the club, coached by former Tottenham coach Juande Ramos.

Boateng played 36 matches in his two-year stay with Getafe, scoring two goals.

He has played for several clubs in Europe including Greek side Panathinaikos, FC Cologne, and AIK Solna of Sweden.