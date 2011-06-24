Last updated on .From the section Football

O'Halloran's career has been plagued by injuries

Republic of Ireland defender Stephen O'Halloran has agreed to sign a contract with Carlisle on 1 August.

The ex-Aston Villa trainee, now 23, was released by Coventry this summer after 13 appearances in one season there.

He will sign a one-year deal at Brunton Park with the club having the option to extend that for another season.