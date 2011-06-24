Stephen O'Halloran agrees Carlisle United deal
Republic of Ireland defender Stephen O'Halloran has agreed to sign a contract with Carlisle on 1 August.
The ex-Aston Villa trainee, now 23, was released by Coventry this summer after 13 appearances in one season there.
He will sign a one-year deal at Brunton Park with the club having the option to extend that for another season.
Boss Greg Abbott told the club website: "We think Stephen is a player with a bit of quality. He's had a fantastic upbringing in the game."