Ex-Brechin striker McAllister rejects St Mirren offer

McAllister won two caps for the Scottish under-21 side

St Mirren have dropped out of the running to sign the Brechin City striker Rory McAllister.

Danny Lennon's side were one of three Scottish Premier League clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old - Hibernian and Aberdeen the others.

But McAllister's agent Ken Anderson told BBC Scotland: "He won't be going to St Mirren.

"They made an offer but it wasn't acceptable and it's now been taken off the table."

There is also interest from a club in England's League One in the player who scored 29 goals for Brechin in the Second Division last season.

Anderson said there had also been an enquiry from an English Championship side, but while the money on offer was good, McAllister's chances of playing regularly were slimmer.

Third Division Peterhead had made McAllister, now a free agent, a part-time offer, but he told BBC Scotland he now wanted full-time football.

"I am wanting to go full-time. I'd like the opportunity to do that. I want to play at that level, but I know I've got to earn the right to play. I'm looking forward to the challenge of going full time," he said.

The Aberdeen-born player began his career with his hometown club before making his name with Inverness CT, including a spell on loan at Peterhead.

After being released by the Highland side in January 2009, McAllister signed for Brechin, scoring 34 goals in his first season with the club.

McAllister is in the final year of his apprenticeship as a plumber, but said he will put that on hold if the opportunity for full-time football came up.

"I am in my third year and still have some exams to complete, but I want to play full-time and, once I am back from holiday on Saturday, I hope to get something sorted out," added McAllister.