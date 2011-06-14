Tamworth sign former LA Galaxy striker Kyle Patterson

Tamworth

Blue Square Bet Premier side Tamworth have signed striker Kyle Patterson on a one-year contract, with the option of a second year.

The 25-year-old started his career at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

He returned to England last season and played for Hednesford Town in the Zamaretto Premier League.

Patterson becomes the first signing for new Lambs boss Marcus Law, who arrived at the club in May.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired