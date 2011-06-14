Striker Liam Dickinson leaves Barnsley

Dickinson played for new Barnsley manager Keith Hill at Rochdale

Barnsley have released striker Liam Dickinson by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal when he joined the Tykes for an undisclosed fee from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Dickinson struggled to make an impression at Oakwell, making just four appearances, and spent time on loan at Walsall and Rochdale.

In 2008 Derby paid £750,000 for Dickinson after his goals helped Stockport win promotion.

Dickinson began his career in non-league football before a successful trial with Stockport County led to a first professional contract. His 21 goals in 2007-8 played a huge part in Stockport's promotion from League Two.

However he failed to make an appearance for Derby, and subsequently had loan spells at Huddersfield, Brighton, Blackpool, Peterborough and Leeds before moving full-time to Brighton.