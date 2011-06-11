Newport County sign midfielder Tommy Doherty

From the section

Midfielder Tommy Doherty has won nine caps for Norhtern Ireland

Newport County have signed former Northern Ireland midfielder Tommy Doherty on a free transfer.

Doherty, released by Bradford City in May, has been snapped up by County boss Anthony Hudson.

The 32-year-old has also played for Ferencvaros, Queens Park Rangers, Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City.

Doherty is the second Bantams player to sign for a Welsh side in the Blue Square Bet Premier this week, following Jake Speight's arrival at Wrexham.

No details of Doherty's deal at Spytty Park have yet been released.