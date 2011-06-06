Last updated on .From the section Football

Bevan has had spells with Huddersfield and Kidderminster

Bristol Rovers have signed Torquay goalkeeper Scott Bevan and former Norwich midfielder Matt Gill.

The duo become new manager Paul Buckle's first signings for the club since he joined from Torquay last week.

Bevan, 31, has signed a two-year deal at the Memorial Stadium while Gill, 30, has agreed a three-year contract.

Chairman Nick Higgs said of Bevan's arrival: external-link "This is the first step towards creating a solid defensive unit for next season."

Both signings are subject to the players passing medicals.

Bevan kept 18 clean sheets for Torquay in 2010/11 as they progressed through to the League Two play-off final, where they eventually lost out to Stevenage.

Higgs continued: "Paul was very keen to bring Scott with him to the Memorial Stadium and we were delighted to be able to do the deal."

Gill was part of the Exeter team that won consecutive promotions from the Blue Square Premier through to League One prior to his move to Carrow Road in 2009.

He struggled to make an impact with the Canaries, making just 12 league appearances in two seasons, and spent time on loan at both Peterborough and Walsall last season.