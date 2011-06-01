Blyth Spartans sign Harrogate striker Graeme Armstrong

Graeme Armstrong
Armstrong scored 23 goals for Harrogate last season

Blyth Spartans have signed striker Graeme Armstrong after his contract came to an end at fellow Blue Square Bet North club Harrogate Town.

Armstrong, 27, who moved to Wetherby Road from Spartans' rivals Gateshead, scored 23 goals last season.

"I'm really pleased to get a player of Graeme's calibre on board," boss Steve Cuggy told the club website.

"Graeme is a good age, has experience of the league, has an excellent character and temperament."

Cuggy added: "It sends out a positive message to the supporters of the club that Gavin and me are determined to bring the best players possible to Croft Park.

"It also sends the right message to the players that we are looking to go in the right direction."

Meanwhile the Spartans duo of Stephen Turnbull and Paul Brayson have moved in the opposite direction on separate deals.

