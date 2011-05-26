Four players offered new deals at Swindon Town

Four out-of-contract players have been offered new one-year deals at relegated League One side Swindon Town.

Defenders Lescinal Jean-Francois, 24, and Nathan Thompson, 20, have been handed contracts for next season.

Midfielder Michael Timlin, 28, and keeper Mark Scott, 20, have also been asked to stay on.

"They have 14 days to confirm the terms they've been offered are acceptable or not," chief executive Nick Watkins told BBC Wiltshire.

"By offering contracts to both Nathan and Mark it is indicative of the club's desire to see these young players developed, nurtured and taken to the next stage of their progression."

The futures of captain Jonathan Douglas, Scott Cuthbert, Alan Sheehan, Vincent Pericard and Jakub Jesionkowski are yet to be decided.

"There are other players out of contract and we will make a statement regarding those players in the ensuing days," added Watkins.