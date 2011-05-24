Croatia star Drago Gabric injured in car crash

Gabric is the son of former Hajduk Split goalkeeper Tonci Gabric

Croatia midfielder Drago Gabric has been seriously injured in a car accident near Split, according to reports in the country.

The 24-year-old, who was on loan at Turkish side Ankaragucu last season from Trabzonspor, reportedly sustained a fractured skull and is in a coma.

The accident happened on a wet motorway near Split on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Monday.

National television has said Gabric's condition is critical but stable.

Gabric started his career at Hajduk Split and joined Trabzonspor in 2009.

He has made five appearances for his country and was included in the squad for the forthcoming Euro 2012 qualifier against Georgia.