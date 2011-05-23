Where are they now?

Jon McCarthy and Alan Maybury both played in the 1999 clash at Lansdowne Road

Tuesday's Carling Nations Cup game between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been overshadowed by player eligibility rows, mass withdrawals of senior players and a fans boycott over travel arrangements.

However, there is always a special buzz when these rivals go head to head.

Dublin's spectacular Aviva Stadium will play host to only the 10th meeting between the sides.

Last time out Northern Ireland won 1-0 thanks to a Danny Griffin goal.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland takes a look back at the players who took to the old Lansdowne Road field 12 years ago?

Republic of Ireland

SHAY GIVEN

One of just two survivors from either panel who will be involved in Tuesday's game at the Aviva.

STEPHEN CARR

At 34, he inspired Birmingham to their first League Cup success since 1963 when they beat Arsenal at Wembley but Birmingham were then relegated on a dramatic final day of the season.

ALAN MAYBURY

Maybury began his career at Leeds United before playing for Hearts and Leicester City. He had a short spell at Aberdeen before joining Colchester United. Having been released by Colchester at the end of the 09/10 season he joined Scottish side St Johnstone. Made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

LEE CARSLEY

Born in Birmingham, Carsley qualified for the Republic of Ireland through his Cork grandmother. He has just been released by Championship outfit Coventry City and won 39 caps for his adopted country.

KENNY CUNNINGHAM

Once part of the famous Wimbledon 'crazy gang' squad Cunningham made 72 appearances for his country. Now a pundit for RTE and Sky Sports and has also coached at non-league side Nuneaton Town.

PHIL BABB

Now 40 and retired, Babb was well known for his days at Liverpool were he made almost 130 appearances in his six-year spell. He appeared in four games at the 1994 World Cup in America, including the famous 1-0 victory over Italy. Now a businessman.

MARK KENNEDY

Kennedy, now 35, made 26 appearances for Ipswich Town this season. He was signed by former manager and international team-mate Roy Keane.

MARK KINSELLA

Since retiring in 2008 Kinsella has shown interest in coaching and management. Known as a competitive midfielder for Charlton Athletic when they reached the Premier League, he lost his job as first-team coach of the London club along with manager Phil Parkinson in January of this year.

Phil Babb in action for the Republic in the 1994 World Cup

NIALL QUINN

Having made almost 500 club appearances for Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland, Niall Quinn is now the chairman of the Black Cats. Born in Dublin, he scored 21 times in 92 appearances for Ireland.

ROBBIE KEANE

Keane has had spells at Wolves, Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Spurs (twice) and Liverpools as well as loan stints at Celtic and lattererly West Ham. Alongside Given, is one of two survivors from the 1999 side.

DAMIEN DUFF

Fulham's Duff should have been a third player from the 1999 side to feature again but an Achilles injury means he misses out.

Subs

ALAN MCLOUGHLIN

McLoughlin scored an equaliser against Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park in 1993 as the Irish qualified for the 1994 World Cup. McLoughlin is now a co-commentator at Portsmouth games for BBC Radio Solent.

KEITH O'NEILL

Made his Ireland debut against Bolivia at the same time England beat Scotland at Euro '96. The then 19-year-old scored twice in a 3-0 victory and he was tipped to have a promising future. However, injuries prevented his career from taking off and O'Neill retired from the game at the age of 27.

DAVID CONNOLLY

A former Wolves, Wimbledon and Leicester striker who also had spells at Feyenoord, West Ham, Wigan and Sunderland. Connolly made 41 appearances for Republic of Ireland, scoring nine goals in the process and is now at Southampton.

TONY CASCARINO

Born in Kent, he qualified for Ireland through a distant relative. The FAI were forced to deny claims from Cascarino in 2000 that the relative was not from Ireland and he therefore did not qualify for the nation he went on to play 88 times for. Is now working as a media pundit.

GRAHAM KAVANAGH

Another Irishman to have played under former international team-mate Roy Keane, Kavanagh made over 200 appearances for Stoke City. He also played for Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Wigan. Kavanagh is now assistant manager at League 1 side Carlisle United.

ALAN KELLY

Former Sheffield Utd and Preston goalkeeper, his father Alan Snr also played for Ireland. Was part of the 1994 and 2002 World Cup squads but didn't play a game at either tournament. Is now a goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland.

GARY BREEN

Known for his spells at Coventry and Sunderland, Breen was a commanding centre back but injury prevented him from reaching his full potential. Keen to get into management, Breen left Barnet last year after gaining experience as a coach.

DEAN KIELY

Kiely was on the bench in 1999 shortly before a move to Charlton Athletic were he established himself as number 1 as The Addicks were promoted to the Premier League. At 40 years of age, Kiely is currently with West Brom.

Danny Griffin scored NI's winner in the 1999 game

Northern Ireland

MAIK TAYLOR

Taylor will be 40 this year but has been a calming influence for Northern Ireland defenders since 1999. He made his debut against the country of his birth, Germany, shortly before facing Republic of Ireland. Taylor is still playing with Birmingham City and is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

DARREN PATTERSON

The former Wigan, Crystal Palace and Luton defender made 17 appearances for Northern Ireland. He has since managed Oxford United but his reign lasted just over a year. Is currently youth team coach at Bristol Rovers.

AARON HUGHES

Current Northern Ireland captain who is a steadying influence in the heart of the Fulham defence. Hughes was part of the Northern Ireland team that beat England and Spain in classic Windsor Park occasions.

MARK WILLIAMS

Played for Shrewsbury, Chesterfield and Wimbledon, defender Williams scored once in 36 appearances for his country. He is now retired and living in Spain with glamour model wife Lindsay Dawn McKenzie.

BARRY HUNTER

Son of Coleraine stalwart Victor, Barry played for Crusaders, Wrexham and Reading before making over one hundred appearances for Rushden & Diamonds. He previously hosted his own radio show on a Reading station and is now a scout for Manchester City.

STEPHEN ROBINSON

Robinson began his English football career at Tottenham before playing for Bournemouth, Preston and Luton. Capped seven times for Northern Ireland, he is now working with the IFA in a coaching capacity.

JON MCCARTHY

He made almost 600 appearances at club level and was well known for his spells at York City and Birmingham City. A trained teacher, McCarthy now works for BBC Radio in Birmingham.

NEIL LENNON

Retired from international football in 2002 after a receiving a death threat before a game against Cyprus. He made 40 appearances in total scoring twice as a competitive and talented midfield player. Lennon recently won a first trophy as Celtic manager despite working in intense surroundings following more threats in recent weeks.

IAIN DOWIE

Only David Healy, Colin Clarke and Billy Gillespie have scored more goals for Northern Ireland than Dowie, who is level with Gerry Armstrong, Joe Bambrick and Jimmy Quinn with 12 international goals. The powerful striker played for West Ham, Southampton and QPR amongst others and has also managed Crystal Palace, Charlton, Coventry, QPR and Hull City. Dowie is currently working as a media pundit.

Iain Dowie played in the 1999 contest in Dublin

JAMES QUINN

He made 50 appearances for Northern Ireland and over 400 club appearances. Quinn is now coaching youth football in America.

KEITH ROWLAND

The Portadown-born defender played for Bournemouth, West Ham and Queens Park Rangers. He represented his country 19 times and is currently first team coach at non-league side Braintree Town.

Subs

ROY CARROLL

The 33-year-old former Wigan and Manchester United keeper has made over 200 Premier League appearances and once conceded a 'goal that never was' when Pedro Mendes 'scored' for Spurs against United from the halfway line but it was not given. He returned to form at Danish side Odense but departed in the New Year. He has since had trials at Sheffield United and Barnet but is currently without a club.

ADRIAN COOTE

The former Norwich and Colchester striker made 6 appearances for Northern Ireland but suffered from injuries and 'fell out of love' with football. The 32-year-old has since played for a host of English non-league sides and is currently with Carpathians FC.

DAMIEN JOHNSON

A hugely popular figure amongst the Northern Ireland fans, Johnson retired in 2010 after making 56 appearances for his country. The first of those came in this game against the Republic of Ireland in 1999. Johnson is now with Plymouth Argyle but spent an injury plagued season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

DANNY GRIFFIN

Griffin was the scorer of the only goal in 1999 - Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have not met since. Griffin was introduced as a substitute. He has just been released by Scottish side Arbroath.

COLIN HILL

The former Arsenal and Leicester City centre-back was part of the Leicester side that earned promotion to the top flight in 1995. Hill made 27 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal.

PAUL MCVEIGH

The 33-year-old began his career with Tottenham but it was Norwich where he made his mark, playing over 200 games for the Carrow Road club. He made 20 appearances for Northern Ireland. McVeigh is now a motivational speaker who plays piano, guitar and speaks Italian.

RORY HAMILL

Hamill had a successful career in the Irish League and once scored the winner in an Irish Cup game against his own club Glentoran, while on loan at Donegal Celtic. He made his international debut a month before the Republic of Ireland game in a 1-1 draw against Canada. Now with IFA Championship side Bangor.

GLENN FERGUSON

The Irish League legend has scored over 500 goals and has made over 1000 appearances for Ards, Glenavon, Linfield and Distillery. He made five appearances for Northern Ireland and has just retired from football at the age of 41. He is taking up a coaching role at Distillery under former NI keeper Tommy Wright.